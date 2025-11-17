Gary Owen to Bring NO HARD FEELINGS Tour to The Weidner in Green Bay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian and actor Gary Owen is bringing his “No Hard Feelings” tour to The Weidner in Green Bay on April 9, 2026. Produced by Icon Concerts, the tour marks Owen's first major North American theater run, featuring his signature blend of family, culture and everyday life to the stage with the No Hard Feelings Tour.

A boundary-breaking force in stand-up comedy for more than two decades, Owen has continued to defy convention throughout his career. His unapologetic, rule-defying style has built a passionate, cross-cultural fanbase that spans race, gender and generation. That same fearless approach continues to fuel his success, with a recent surge in ticket sales marking a defining moment in his career. Venues nationwide are reporting record-breaking numbers, and with multiple sold-out weekends and momentum that continues to climb, Owen has cemented his status as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country.

In addition to stand-up, Owen has appeared in a wide range of feature films including “Back on the Strip” alongside Tiffany Haddish, “Meet the Blacks” and its sequel “The House Next Door,” “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Little Man” opposite the Wayans Brothers, and “Daddy Day Care” with Eddie Murphy. On television, he starred in his own BET series “The Gary Owen Show” and co-hosted TruTV's sketch series “Upload with Shaquille O'Neal.” After meeting Tyler Perry on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Owen was cast in the recurring role as Zach the barber on TBS' “Tyler Perry's House of Payne.”

He continues to write, produce and perform his own comedy specials, including “Black Famous,” “#Doin' What I Do,” “I Got My Associates,” “I Agree with Myself,” “True Story,” “Urban Legend” and “Breakin' Out the Park.” Most recently, he recorded two specials back-to-back—“Broken Family,” a viral hit on YouTube, and “Gary Owen…No S,” released this past spring on Mint Comedy.tion series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.