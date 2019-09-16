CHICAGO THE MUSICAL to Play at Atwood Concert Hall

Chicago the Musical will be doing the cell block tango all the way down to the Atwood Concert Hall in Anchorage, AK from February 18 to 23, 2020.

This criminally good musical set in the 1920s follows two rival murderesses, Roxie and Velma, after they've both just committed murder. Roxie has just killed the man she's having an affair with while Velma has killed her husband and sister. Once in the Cook County Jail, they both try to outdo one another to become the top murderess in Chicago. When prison matron, Mama Morton, and top lawyer, Billy Flynn, get involved a media frenzy ensues, and the whole world starts watching.

Chicago has had a long history on Broadway and is currently the longest running revival on Broadway and follows Phanton of the Opera as the second longest running Broadway show ever. Chicago features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse.

For more information and tickets, visit https://tickets.centertix.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2068





