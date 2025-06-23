Alaska Theater Festival Hosts Climate Fair for a Cool Planet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alaska Theater Festival will host Climate Fair for a Cool Planet next month. The event will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Mayor Bill Overstreet Park (The Whale). ï»¿Tickets are free, but donations welcome.



Join Theater Alaska for Climate Fair for a Cool Planet, a free, family-friendly event at Overstreet Park that celebrates our environment and features live music, puppetry, and theater performances.

Featuring work by Darius Mannino and Roblin Davis, Spencer Edgers, and Noa Carlson.

The Alaska Theater Festival is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

