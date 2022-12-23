Upstart Crows of Santa Fe to Kick Off 2023 With KING HENRY IV, PART 1
Three casts of 14 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare’s second of four plays about the House of Lancaster.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will kick off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare's King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor's Lab. January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 6:30 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door and online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216205®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org%2Fupcoming-workshops-1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
The Saturday, January 27 performance is a Supporter's Gala night with appetizers, a raffle and talk-back with the actors - Gala tickets are $50 (online only)
Three casts of 14 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare's second of four plays about the House of Lancaster. With its themes of uprising, exile, and the ethics of staging a coup, this 400 year old play continues to resonate with current events.
About the Crows: Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.
More Hot Stories For You
December 22, 2022
Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in January
December 20, 2022
Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico will present the tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof for six performances January 26 – 29, 2023.
The Danish String Quartet to Present 20th Anniversary US Winter Tour
December 20, 2022
The Danish String Quartet, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will return to the U.S. for one week—January 22-29—with stops in Santa Fe, NM, Portland, OR, Wheaton, IL (west of Chicago), Boston, MA, Albany, NY, and Ridgewood, NJ.
The Adobe Theater Presents Neil Simon's THE DINNER PARTY Next Month
December 19, 2022
Neil Simon calls The Dinner Party his little “gem” - all about relationships and reconciliation. It is a one-act comedy about marriage and divorce. This is his thirty-first play –first produced in Los Angeles in 1999.
LUCY LOVES DESI: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE SITCOM Announced Popejoy Hall, January 20
December 13, 2022
Ever wonder how the beloved TV series I Love Lucy came to be? Watch it all unravel on stage in Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom by Gregg Oppenheimer coming to Popejoy Hall on January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm.