Upstart Crows of Santa Fe to Kick Off 2023 With KING HENRY IV, PART 1

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will kick off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare's King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor's Lab. January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 6:30 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door and online at: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1

The Saturday, January 27 performance is a Supporter's Gala night with appetizers, a raffle and talk-back with the actors - Gala tickets are $50 (online only)

Three casts of 14 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare's second of four plays about the House of Lancaster. With its themes of uprising, exile, and the ethics of staging a coup, this 400 year old play continues to resonate with current events.

About the Crows: Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.