Teatro Paraguas to Present Two Bilingual Cuentos at SF Public Library

Teatro Paraguas will present two bilingual cuentos (folktales) at the downtown Main Library Branch and at Llano St Library Branch:

El Hombre Que No Podia Dejar de Bailar (The Man Who Couldn't Stop Dancing) by Joe Hayes

Los Cuatro Amigos Músicos de Belen (The Four Musicians of Belen) adapted from the Grimm Brothers' tale.

Directed by JoJo Sena Tarnoff, the cuentos feature a large cast ages 8-75. In The Man Who Couldn't Stop Dancing, a chance encounter with a mysterious abuelita enables a poor goatherd to bolster his fortunes and take care of his aging mother. The Four Musicians of Belen is a retelling of the classic Grimm Brothers' fairytale Town Musicians of Bremen, first published in 1819, which relates the adventures of four homeless animals searching for a new career.

Teatro Paraguas is reviving the annual Cuentos Library Tour, which took place for a number of years before the pandemic.

The actors include Daric Gutierrez, Mar Cuevas, Rudy "Froggy" Fernandez, Dee Anaya, Cristina Montaño-Kelly, Christina Rogel, Argos MacCallum, and young actors Kingston Leyba, Pierce Anaya, Magdalena and Moshea Leyba, and Stella Belle Anaya. JoJo Sena Tarnoff accompanies the action on guitar.

In July, Teatro Paraguas will present Joe Hayes' famous cuento El Día que Nevó Tortillas (The Day It Snowed Tortillas) at the Southside Library on July 12 at 2:00 p.m.

as part of the Color Our World-- Summer Reading Celebration events. Southside Library is located at 6599 Jaguar Drive.

The Two Bilingual Cuentos performances will be at the Santa Fe Main Library at 145 Washington Ave. on Friday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. and Santa Fe Llano Branch Library on Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. Admittance is free.

This project is made possible in part by the Friends of Santa Fe Public Library, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodgers' Tax, New Mexico Arts (Dept. of Cultural Affairs), Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theatre Initiative.



