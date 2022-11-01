THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE Comes to Spencer This Week

One of the world's most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake's mind-blowing, often death-defying, original grand illusions dazzle and entertain millions around the world every year. With his winning personality and intricate illusions, Rob Lake always mesmerizes... delivering the impossible and making believers out of skeptics!

As seen on TV's "America's Got Talent," Rob's astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale.

He was named "The World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, a title well deserved! Rob is internationally renowned for his utterly spectacular, award-winning illusions. In 2008, Rob became the youngest magician in history to receive the 'holy grail' of the magic world - The Merlin Award - as 'International Stage Magician of the Year.' This award is magic's highest honor and the industry equivalent of an Oscar.

Rob serves as magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, commercials, world famous theme parks, and theatrical shows. Rob's magical creations can be seen in numerous theatrical productions across the globe including multiple upcoming Broadway productions, Harry Potter philharmonic arena tours, The Phantom of the Opera, and in over 1,000 productions of Disney's Beauty & the Beast, and numerous other productions including A Christmas Carol, The Wizard of Oz and more.

Rob dedicates time, support and his voice to causes he holds near and dear to his heart - supporting members of the military and Animal Rescue. In fact, his own furry companion Roger, a Yorkie mutt, was once a rescue dog, and has become a popular part of his show.