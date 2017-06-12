Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/11-6/12/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, June 12, 2017 - Monday, June 12, 2017. Catch up below!
Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
The 2017 Tony Awards - Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Red Carpet LIVE!
Extra Applause: Jennifer Ashley Tepper Salutes Broadway's Unsung Heroes This Tonys Season
VIDEO: #HAM4BEY Creator Shares 'You Will Be Found' Tribute for Pulse
VIDEO: Watch The Tony Awards #TheatreInspires Live Stream
|
1)
Tony Talk: Best Play, OSLO's J.T. Rogers!
by BroadwayWorld TV - June 12, 2017
J.T. Rogers has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play for Oslo. (more...)