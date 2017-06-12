Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/11-6/12/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, June 12, 2017 - Monday, June 12, 2017. Catch up below!

1) Tony Talk: Best Play, OSLO's J.T. Rogers!

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 12, 2017 J.T. Rogers has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play for Oslo. (more...)

Related Articles

From This Author