Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/11-6/12/2017

Jun. 12, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, June 12, 2017 - Monday, June 12, 2017. Catch up below!

1) Tony Talk: Best Play, OSLO's J.T. Rogers!
by BroadwayWorld TV - June 12, 2017

J.T. Rogers has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play for Oslo. (more...)


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
  • The 2017 Tony Awards - Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Red Carpet LIVE!
  • Extra Applause: Jennifer Ashley Tepper Salutes Broadway's Unsung Heroes This Tonys Season
  • VIDEO: #HAM4BEY Creator Shares 'You Will Be Found' Tribute for Pulse
  • VIDEO: Watch The Tony Awards #TheatreInspires Live Stream

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com