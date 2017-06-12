2017 AWARDS SEASON
Tony Talk: Best Play, OSLO's J.T. Rogers!

Jun. 12, 2017  

J.T. Rogers has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play for Oslo.

The production also received nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays; Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle; Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov; Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan; Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder and Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher.

We're in the winners room with Rogers below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


