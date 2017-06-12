Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON
Tony Talk: Best Play, OSLO's J.T. Rogers!
J.T. Rogers has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play for Oslo.
The production also received nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays; Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle; Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov; Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan; Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder and Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher.
We're in the winners room with Rogers below!
Click Here to Watch the Video!