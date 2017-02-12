Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 2/11-2/12/2017
|
1)
THE COLOR PURPLE Wins Best Musical Theater Album GRAMMY Award
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
Broadway Records' cast recording of THE COLOR PURPLE has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson are the principal soloists on the album produced by Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino. Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis are composers/lyricists. (more...)
|
2)
BWW Exclusive: Watch Heather Headley Bring Down the House with THE WIZ, FUNNY GIRL & More at American Songbook Concert!
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 12, 2017
After 16 years away, Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley returned triumphantly to Broadway last summer in The Color Purple. Having originated the role of Nala in The Lion King and awarded a Tony for Aida, the Trinidadian-American performer was rapidly rising to diva status when she shifted gears. In her time away from the theater, she released two gold records, topped the dance and R&B charts, won a Grammy for her gospel album, Audience of One, toured the world with Andrea Bocelli, and started a family. She blazed back in The Bodyguard in London before returning to Broadway. (more...)
|
3)
Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 12
by Audition Roundup - February 12, 2017
Updated this week! Check out upcoming Equity Auditions from Sunday, February 12, 2017 for both productions in your area and around the country including what/when/where and how to audition! (more...)
|
4)
Photo Flash: It's Saturday Night on SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE BODYGUARD Plays to Full Houses, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's 'Saturday Intermission Pics' roundup! This week friends far and wide checked in with us, from Sunset Boulevard to The Bodyguard on tour to amazing new musicals premiering across the country. Check out more below! (more...)
|
5)
BWW Review: Encores!'s BIG RIVER Matches Mark Twain's Humor With Roger Miller's Melodies
by Michael Dale - February 12, 2017
One would assume that Mark Twain would have been amused that his 1884 novel condemning America's history of enslavement of Africans, 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,' has occasionally been condemned itself as racist literature for its realistic use of a certain slur. (more...)
|
6)
Sierra Boggess Gives a Preview of the PHANTOM That Never Was
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
Sierra Boggess met up with colleague and friend Manon Taris and gave a street corner concert to her Instagram followers. The two were originally cast as Christine in Fantome de L'Opera in Paris; however, following a fire at the Mogador Theatre on September 25, the production was cancelled. (more...)
|
7)
Jazz Pianist, Composer, and Vocalist Barbara Carroll Passes Away Age 92
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
Musician Barbara Carroll has passed away at age 92. Barbara was an elegant jazz pianist, composer and vocalist, long recognized as one of the premier players of swinging jazz piano and expressive vocals. She can be heard on numerous recordings including 2016 Barbara Carroll Plays at Birdland (Birdland Records). (more...)
|
8)
BWW TV: Back to the Banner- Andrew Keenan-Bolger Is Warming Up His Vocal Chords for New NEWSIES Song!
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 12, 2017
Below, watch as Keenan-Bolger gets back into rehearsals as Crutchie and prepares to sing his now song! (more...)
|
9)
Meryl Streep Promises to Continue to Stand Up to Trump
by Julie Musbach - February 12, 2017
According to the New York Times, Meryl Streep has no intention of staying quiet about the current political situation. After a rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards that urged her fellow performers and colleagues to stay socially aware and protect the rights of everyone, Streep found herself the subject of angry tweets from Trump. (more...)
|
10)
SEASONS OF LOVE Concert Featuring Cast from HAMILTON, MISS SAIGON, A BRONX TALE, and More Tonight
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
Tonight, Lexi Lawson, currently playing 'Eliza Schuyler' in Broadway's Hamilton, will join starry alumni of the Broadway, National Tour, and Off-Broadway companies of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT. The special Valentine's Day tribute to the hit musical will take place on February 12 at The Cutting Room. The show will include songs from the musical, as well as special, unheard stories from former cast members, includingRichard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale, Legally Blonde), Antoine L. Smith (Miss Saigon), Corey Mach (Godspell, Hands on a Hardbody), and Christina Sajous (American Idiot, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark). (more...)
|
11)
Adam Jacobs Plays His Final ALADDIN and Prepares to Lead the North American Tour
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
Disney Theatrical Productions proudly announces that Adam Jacobs, who originated the title role in Aladdin on Broadway, will play the iconic role in the show's eagerly-anticipated North American tour. (more...)
|
12)
Photo Coverage: Clint Holmes Concludes Run at The Colony Hotel
by Stephen Sorokoff - February 12, 2017
Like Elvis, Clint Homes creates the kind of excitement during his performance that causes the audience to flock into the lobby after his show and wait to get a glimpse of probably one of the most talented jazz pop entertainers on the planet. An electrified Palm Beach crowd filed out of The Colony Hotel's Royal Room last night to purchase his new CD 'Rendevous' and BroadwayWorld was there. (more...)
|
13)
Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
by Walter McBride - February 12, 2017
BroadwayWorld celebrated the Gypsy Robe Ceremony with the company of SUNSET BOULEVARD. Check out the photos below! (more...)
|
14)
Photo Coverage: AMELIE Cast Flashes Smiles in Preview at The Cutting Room
by Walter McBride - February 12, 2017
BroadwayWorld was there for a preview with the talented crew of AMELIE at The Cutting Room. Check out the photos below! (more...)
|
15)
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and John Legend Perform the Grammys 'In Memoriam' Segment
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tonight's GRAMMY AWARDS In Memorium segment was performed by Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner John Legend. The duo performed the Beach Boys' classic 'God Only Knows.' Check out the video below! (more...)
|
16)
BWW's On This Day - February 12, 2017
by - February 12, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)