BWW Exclusive: Watch Heather Headley Bring Down the House with THE WIZ, FUNNY GIRL & More at American Songbook Concert!

Feb. 12, 2017  

After 16 years away, Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley returned triumphantly to Broadway last summer in The Color Purple. Having originated the role of Nala in The Lion King and awarded a Tony for Aida, the Trinidadian-American performer was rapidly rising to diva status when she shifted gears. In her time away from the theater, she released two gold records, topped the dance and R&B charts, won a Grammy for her gospel album, Audience of One, toured the world with Andrea Bocelli, and started a family. She blazed back in The Bodyguard in London before returning to Broadway.

Just last week, she delivered a long-awaited solo concert in New York's glamorous Appel Room, as a part of the American Songbook series, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night. Below, check out highlights from the show, including: "Sadie Sadie," "My House," and "Home."

BWW Exclusive: Watch Heather Headley Bring Down the House with THE WIZ, FUNNY GIRL & More at American Songbook Concert!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Kate Baldwin- 'This Is the HELLO, DOLLY! You've Always Dreamed Of'
  • BWW TV: Take a Trip to SUNSET BOULEVARD with New Highlights of Glenn Close & Company on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Mysteries Are Deep and Wide in Encores! BIG RIVER Featuring Nicholas Barasch, Kyle Scatliffe, and More!
  • BWW TV: Lea Salonga Performs Moving Rendition of HAMILTON's 'Burn' in Concert at Sydney Opera House
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Heather Headley Bring Down the House with THE WIZ, FUNNY GIRL & More at American Songbook Concert!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA Off-Broadway