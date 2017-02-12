BWW Exclusive: Watch Heather Headley Bring Down the House with THE WIZ, FUNNY GIRL & More at American Songbook Concert!

After 16 years away, Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley returned triumphantly to Broadway last summer in The Color Purple. Having originated the role of Nala in The Lion King and awarded a Tony for Aida, the Trinidadian-American performer was rapidly rising to diva status when she shifted gears. In her time away from the theater, she released two gold records, topped the dance and R&B charts, won a Grammy for her gospel album, Audience of One, toured the world with Andrea Bocelli, and started a family. She blazed back in The Bodyguard in London before returning to Broadway.

Just last week, she delivered a long-awaited solo concert in New York's glamorous Appel Room, as a part of the American Songbook series, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night. Below, check out highlights from the show, including: "Sadie Sadie," "My House," and "Home."

