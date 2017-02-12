Photo Coverage: AMELIE Cast Flashes Smiles in Preview at The Cutting Room

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL will star Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, David Andino, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Tony Sheldon, Paul Whitty, Emily Afton and Jacob Keith Watson.

Directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), AMÉLIE features a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, and musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton.

In 2015, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which topped "Best Theater of 2015" lists in the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

AMÉLIE is the new Broadway musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film. Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

BroadwayWorld was there for a preview with the talented crew at The Cutting Room. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Beret