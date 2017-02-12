Meryl Streep Promises to Continue to Stand Up to Trump

According to the New York Times, Meryl Streep has no intention of staying quiet about the current political situation. After a rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards that urged her fellow performers and colleagues to stay socially aware and protect the rights of everyone, Streep found herself the subject of angry tweets from Trump.

At a recent awards ceremony, Streep said, "It's terrifying to put the target on your forehead," she said. "And it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brownshirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is to feel you have to," Ms. Streep said. "You have to. You don't have an option. You have to."

The Times speculates that Streeps 'brownshirts' mention references the uniform of a paramilitary Nazi regiment during World War II.

Streep received the National Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign, and organization that works to improve the lives of LGBTQ people worldwide by advocating for equal rights and benefits in the workplace, ensuring families are treated equally under the law, and increasing public support around the globe.. The speech was not televised, but Streep nonetheless took the opportunity to speak her mind and embody the role of supporter and advocate.

Trump's most notable attack on the actress was a tweet calling her 'overrated'. Streep responded in her Equality Awards speech saying "I am the most overrated, overdecorated and, currently, overberated actress, who likes football, of my generation."

A paragon of the entertainment community, Meryl Streep has garnered support from professionals and fans alike for her devotion to making the world a better place.

Read Sopan Deb's article here.

