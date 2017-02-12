SUNSET BOULEVARD
Click Here for More Articles on SUNSET BOULEVARD

Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony

Feb. 12, 2017  

Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. With tickets on sale beyond the reported closing date of May 28th, patrons will now have even more chances to check out the star studded production.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

BroadwayWorld celebrated the Gypsy Robe Ceremony with the company of SUNSET BOULEVARD. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson

Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Paul Blake and Mike Bosner Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Michael Xavier Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Harvey Evans and Fred Johanson Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Broadway debuts: Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson, Sean Thompson, Katie Ladner and Britney Coleman Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Michael Xavier and Lonny Price Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Michael Xavier and Lonny Price Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Michael Xavier, Glenn Close and cast Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall and Glenn Close Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall and Glenn Close Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall and Glenn Close Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall with the cast Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall and Michael Xavier Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall and Jim Walton Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Nancy Anderson, Matt Wall and Michael Xavier Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Director Lonny Price, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson and cast Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Director Lonny Price, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson and cast Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Matt Wall

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: AMELIE Cast Flashes Smiles in Preview at The Cutting Room
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SUNSET BOULEVARD
  • Photo Coverage: The SUNSET BOULEVARD Company Gets Ready For Their Close Ups on Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Norma's Back! Inside SUNSET BOULEVARD's Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for January #EduHam Matinee!