Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Celebrates Gypsy Robe Ceremony
Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. With tickets on sale beyond the reported closing date of May 28th, patrons will now have even more chances to check out the star studded production.
In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.
BroadwayWorld celebrated the Gypsy Robe Ceremony with the company of SUNSET BOULEVARD. Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson
Paul Blake and Mike Bosner
Michael Xavier
Harvey Evans and Fred Johanson
Broadway debuts: Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson, Sean Thompson, Katie Ladner and Britney Coleman
Michael Xavier and Lonny Price
Matt Wall
Michael Xavier, Glenn Close and cast
Matt Wall and Glenn Close
Matt Wall with the cast
Matt Wall and Michael Xavier
Matt Wall and Jim Walton
Nancy Anderson, Matt Wall and Michael Xavier
Director Lonny Price, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson and cast
Matt Wall