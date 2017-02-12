Photo Flash: It's Saturday Night on SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE BODYGUARD Plays to Full Houses, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week friends far and wide checked in with us, from SUNSET BOULEVARD to THE BODYGUARD on tour to amazing musicals old and new premiering across the country. Check out more below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



The Bodyguard (National Tour): @deborahcox Intermission #sip Last sold out Saturday night in Chicago! @roniburks @cosmowest @judsonmills #orientaltheatrechicago @broadwayinchicago

Mary Poppins (Regional): @jkmckay Wilbur and Winnie on this beautiful day in the Park with Mary! #SIP #twoshowday #jollyholiday #marypoppins #musicaltheatre #openingweekend

Mary Poppins (Regional): @stannmyers #saturdayintermissionpic with @jkmckay in the Talking Shop #marypoppins #sip #sweep #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious #theatre #actor

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Regional): @theandreality Narrator and Joe intermissing. #josephandtheamazingtechnicolordreamcoat #bbjoseph2017 #musicals #musicaltheatre #actor #actors #singer #singers #theatre #acting #singing #instagood #sip #broadwayworld #friends

Leading Ladies (Regional): @performingpinup Guys... GUYS! It's not that kind of show!!! #SIP #familyfriendly #fersure #leadingladies #artscenterofcoastalcarolina #theater #hiltonhead

Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @oneseanthompson #sip starring my lovely dressing roommate, @toliverreid . It's Saturday night on the Boulevard - on Broadway. #sunsetblvdmusical @sunsetblvdmusical #broadwayworld #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld

Bonnie and Clyde (Regional): @studiotheatrelr#SIP with the cast of #TSTBonnieAndClyde Such a delightful group!

