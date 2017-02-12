VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and John Legend Perform the Grammys 'In Memoriam' Segment

Feb. 12, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tonight's GRAMMY AWARDS In Memorium segment was performed by Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner John Legend. The duo performed The Beach Boys' classic "God Only Knows." Check out the video below!

This year, the recording academy had submitted a list of over 500 names to be considered for the segment. The three-minute tribute ultimately featured only 50 of those who were considered.

The GRAMMY AWARDS are presented live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th from Los Angeles. James Corden serves as host.

Last year, Erivo won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. The role marked her Broadway debut.



From This Author BWW News Desk

