VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and John Legend Perform the Grammys 'In Memoriam' Segment

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tonight's GRAMMY AWARDS In Memorium segment was performed by Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner John Legend. The duo performed The Beach Boys' classic "God Only Knows." Check out the video below!

This year, the recording academy had submitted a list of over 500 names to be considered for the segment. The three-minute tribute ultimately featured only 50 of those who were considered.



The GRAMMY AWARDS are presented live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th from Los Angeles. James Corden serves as host.

Last year, Erivo won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. The role marked her Broadway debut.

#GRAMMYs: John Legend & Cynthia Erivo perform 'God Only Knows' during the in memoriam tribute https://t.co/IBjbEIfN8c pic.twitter.com/yIxZGiciV1 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017



