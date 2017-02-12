Sierra Boggess Gives a Preview of the PHANTOM That Never Was

Sierra Boggess met up with colleague and friend Manon Taris and gave a street corner concert to her Instagram followers. The two were originally cast as Christine in Fantôme de L'Opéra in Paris; however, following a fire at the Mogador Theatre on September 25, the production was cancelled. Stage Entertainment France's official statement explained, "Without prejudging anything conclusions that will later be made by the experts, the Theatre management indicated that it would be physically impossible to reschedule a show in 2016."

The two chanteuses, refusing to let the music fade away without at least a preview, took to Instagram and gave a lovely rendition of a song meant for the French production of Fantôme. Check it out below!

Bonjour!!!! Look who came to visit from Paris!! My girl Manon!! She was gonna be Christine with me in @fantomeopera and so we thought we would just give you a little somethin on the corner in NYC :) A video posted by Sierra Boggess (@officialsierraboggess) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Sierra Boggess is best known world-wide for re-inventing the role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber calls her "the best Christine certainly." She played the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall (available on DVD).

She made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include the revival of Master Class starring Tyne Daly, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock.

In the West End, Ms. Boggess appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables, and she originated the role of Christine in Love Never Dies, the critically-acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance

