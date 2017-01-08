Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/7-1/8/2017
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Final 'I'm Here' LIVE at the Closing of THE COLOR PURPLE
by Alan Henry - January 08, 2017
Today audiences around the world were treated to an incredible surprise when Cynthia Erivo's final 'I'm Here' was broadcast LIVE on Facebook. Check out the very special performance at the closing of The Color Purple below! (more...)
VIDEO: Emma Watson Sings 'Belle Reprise' in a Brand New BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Trailer!
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
During tonight's broadcast of THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, the Disney shared an all-new TV spot for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. (more...)
VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Opens 'Golden Globes' with Musical Tribute to LA LA LAND
by TV News Desk - January 08, 2017
Host Jimmy Fallon opened the 2017 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS with an all-star tribute to LA LA LAND. (more...)
VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's FALSETTOS Take Closing Bows
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
Lincoln Center Theater's production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS played its final performance today at the Walter Kerr Theatre. (more...)
Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation at Final Performance of THE COLOR PURPLE
by Julie Musbach - January 08, 2017
Keeping a low profile since the election, sightings of Hillary Clinton have been rare, and according to the New York Times her latest appearance was highly recognized. Joined by her husband and daughter, Clinton attended the final performance of Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE where she received a standing ovation from the sold-out house. (more...)
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Win Golden Globe for LA LA LAND's 'City of Stars'
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
The memorable original song 'City of Stars' from the musically themed film LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. (more...)
BWW Flashback: What More Can We Say? Looking Back the Fantastic FALSETTOS
by Danielle Ashley - January 08, 2017
All good things must come to a close, and the same can be said for the limited 14-week run of Lincoln Center Theater's new production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. The beloved production will close on January 8th. In celebration of this revival, BroadwayWorld takes you on a journey of the show below! (more...)
Root for Your Broadway Faves on Tonight's GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, airing live tonight, Sunday, January 8 on NBC beginning at 8 pm/ET. BWW will be updating the winners throughout the broadcast. (more...)
Archivist Scholar May Have Definitive Proof of Shakespeare's Existence
by Julie Musbach - January 08, 2017
Shakespeare expert Heather Wolfe revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that she has uncovered new evidence that the William Shakespeare of Stratford-Upon-Avon is indeed William Shakespeare the world-renowned playwright. (more...)
Winners Announced for 74th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS; Full List!
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
The 74th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, hosted by Jimmy Fallon is airing live coast-to-coast on NBC. The event is broadcasting from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. BWW is updating the winners live! (more...)
Disney Reveals Poster for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; New Preview Coming Tonight
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
Today Disney revealed the new poster for the highly anticipated live-action remake of Beauty and The Beast. Also teased was a new preview to be shown tonight during the broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards. (more...)
FENCES' Viola Davis Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
Viola Davis has won the Golden Globe Award for Best supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for FENCES. (more...)
LA LA LAND Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical. (more...)
Review Roundup: Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh-Led THE PRESENT- All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - January 08, 2017
Andrew Upton's new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's first play, Platonov, The Present opens tpnight at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017. THE PRESENT features the Sydney Theatre Company cast of 13, each making their Broadway debut, including Cate Blanchett (Anna) and Richard Roxburgh (Mikhail). (more...)
VIDEO: Meryl Streep Receives Cecil B. deMille Award; Watch Moving Acceptance Speech
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
Tonight, actress Meryl Streep was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award of the 74th Golden Globes. Below, watch her moving acceptance speech from tonight's broadcast. (more...)
LA LA LAND's Emma Stone Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Actress
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
Emma Stone has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical, for her role of Mia in Damien Chazelle's LA LA LAND. (more...)
STAGE TUBE: Dame Shirley Bassey Celebrates Birthday With Sondheim's Showstopper 'I'm Still Here'
by Stage Tube - January 08, 2017
On December 24, 2016, Dame Bassey shared an early birthday celebration with the BBC's David Walliams. Performing songs from her repertoire, she lit up the stage with her presence. Celebrate the day by watching her divine interpretation of Sondheim's 'I'm Still Here.' (more...)
She Was Here, Now She's Out- Flashback Through THE COLOR PURPLE's Broadway Run
by Marissa Sblendorio - January 08, 2017
The Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple will play its final performance on Broadway today, Sunday, January 8, 2017. The production will has played 449 regular and 33 preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th Street). Soon, a North American tour of the production will launch, most likely in the fall of 2017. (more...)
Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL Returns to Theaters Nationwide This January
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
A cinematic fusion of fantasy, music, intense drama and widescreen beauty, Rodgers & Hammerstein's celebrated, one-of-a-kind musical returns with "CAROUSEL 60th Anniversary" in movie theaters across the country on Sunday, January 8, and Wednesday, January 11, from Fathom Events and 20th Century Fox. (more...)
BWW's On This Day - January 8, 2017
by - January 08, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)