Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/7-1/8/2017

7) BWW Flashback: What More Can We Say? Looking Back the Fantastic FALSETTOS

by Danielle Ashley - January 08, 2017 All good things must come to a close, and the same can be said for the limited 14-week run of Lincoln Center Theater's new production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. The beloved production will close on January 8th. In celebration of this revival, BroadwayWorld takes you on a journey of the show below! (more...)