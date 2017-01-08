BWW Flashback: What More Can We Say? Looking Back the Fantastic FALSETTOS

All good things must come to a close, and the same can be said for the limited 14-week run of Lincoln Center Theater's new production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. The beloved production will close today, January 8th.

The company includes Anthony Rosenthal (as Jason), Tracie Thoms (as Dr. Charlotte), Brandon Uranowitz (as Mendel), Betsy Wolfe (as Cordelia), Stephanie J. Block (as Trina), Christian Borle (as Marvin), and Andrew Rannells (as Whizzer).



FALSETTOS, which won two TONY AWARDS for its score by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine, combines the duo's 1981 musical March of the Falsettos with their 1990 sequel Falsettoland, to tell the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.



The 2016 Falsettos is directed by James Lapine. The production has choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

In celebration of this revival, BroadwayWorld takes you on a journey of the show!

BroadwayWorld first learned of the revival in September 2015, and later of the casting in March 2016. To celebrate the news, we took you down memory lane in a flashback with the FALSETTOS trio - Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, and Andrew Rannells.

When the marquee went up in August, BroadwayWorld's Walter McBride was there to capture the moment at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Next came rehearsals. After hard work in the studio, we were given a sneak peek about a week before opening night. Check out some performance highlights!

In a three part series, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge reunited the original cast in THEN AND NOW: Welcome Back to Falsettoland with the Original Broadway Cast. Watch all three parts of the series below!

On the long-awaited opening night, we rounded up all the reviews! BroadwayWorld's Michael Dale said, "Lapine serves as director for the terrific new Broadway revival of Falsettos that, through more lyric revisions and interpretations that provide a greater unity of tone, finally fuse the two acts into a singular piece of romance, wit, jaunty melodies and realistic characters trying to keep their neuroses in check." Check out the rest of the reviews here.

Speaking of opening night, Richard Ridge got to catch up with the cast and find out their thoughts and how it felt performing with the original cast in the audience!

Andrew Rannells made numerous talk show appearances during the run, including TODAY, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Myers, THE CHEW, and more. See him chat with Kathy Lee and Hoda!

Just in time for the holiday season, the Actors' Equity Foundation has revived the Stephen J. Falat Holiday Basket Project, which provides holiday cheer and quality of life items to men, women, children, and families living with HIV and AIDS in the New York metropolitan area. This year, to help kick off the basket stuffing, the Foundation invited stars of Falsettos Stephanie J. Block and Christian Borle to pack some baskets, meet the volunteers, and play with the toys! See them packing baskets in this collage!

After being overjoyed that Ghostlight Records would be releasing a full-fledged cast album of the revival, FALSETTOS and Ghostlight Records gave fans the best holiday gift of all - releasing the album on iTunes two weeks early! Fans were greeted with tweets from the cast letting them know of the good news, as seen below!

So we had a @FalsettosBway cast album listening party tonight. Then we dropped the album like Yoncé in the night! https://t.co/2eUbbiHwAO - Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) December 16, 2016

Soooo... @FalsettosBway cast album is now up on iTunes. You don't have to wait until next week... it's avail NOW. ?? - Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) December 16, 2016

And as sad as we are to bid farewell to Falsettoland, in 2017, PBS announced that the current Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's musical FALSETTOS will air as part of PBS' "Live From Lincoln Center." No air date has been announced.

What more can we say? We will surely miss this wonderful show and cast.

Related Articles