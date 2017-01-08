FALSETTOS
VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's FALSETTOS Take Closing Bows

Jan. 8, 2017  

Lincoln Center Theater's production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS played its final performance today at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The revival began previews on September 29th. As BWW previously reported, the production was filmed over the course of three performances last week and will be broadcast on PBS at a later date. Below, watch the cast of FALSETTOS take their final bows!

The cast of FALSETTOS includes Anthony Rosenthal (as Jason), Tracie Thoms (as Dr. Charlotte), Brandon Uranowitz (as Mendel), Betsy Wolfe (as Cordelia), Stephanie J. Block (as Trina), Christian Borle (as Marvin), and Andrew Rannells (as Whizzer).

FALSETTOS, which won two TONY AWARDS for its score by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine, combines the duo's 1981 musical March of the Falsettos with their 1990 sequel Falsettoland, to tell the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.

The 2016 Falsettos was directed by James Lapine. The production will have choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

Video: Twitter



