Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation at Final Performance of THE COLOR PURPLE

Keeping a low profile since the election, sightings of Hillary Clinton have been rare, and according to the New York Times her latest appearance was highly recognized.

Joined by her husband and daughter, Clinton attended the final performance of Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE where she received a standing ovation from the sold-out house.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life. THE COLOR PURPLE played its final Broadway performance today, January 8th.

