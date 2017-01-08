LA LA LAND Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical

LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence, and is now in theaters nationwide.

This marks the seventh Golden Globe Award for the film. Earlier in the evening, LA LA LAND picked up awards for Best Score, Best Original Song for 'City of Stars', featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Ryan Gosling for Best Actor, Emma Stone for Best Actress and Best Screenplay and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

The film features the original song original song "City of Stars" featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose newest musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN is now running on Broadway.

