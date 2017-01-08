Archivist Scholar May Have Definitive Proof of Shakespeare's Existence

William Shakespeare is an artist virtually unparalleled in history, and perhaps because of this, the veracity of his identity is constantly in question. Manuscript scholar Heather Wolfe revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that she has uncovered new evidence that the William Shakespeare of Stratford-upon-Avon is indeed William Shakespeare the world-renowned playwright.

According to Wolfe, the evidence comes not from handwriting samples or language comparisons, but rather from Shakespeare's personal quest to further his name as a gentleman, which included using his income from his theatre works to buy up land in Stratford and increase his holdings.

In her examination of Elizabethan manuscripts, Wolfe also came across records of Shakespeare's attempts to gain a family crest. Sometimes thwarted and often ridiculed, it seems he refused to give up.

"He's defending his legacy not only as a playwright but, most importantly to him, as a gentleman," Wolfe says. "He's playing the same game as everyone else in the period, purchasing land in Stratford to support his case to 'ancient' gentility, rather than through his astonishing professional success."

Wolfe argues that this proves the connection between the man from Stratford and the disputed playwright. While Shakespeare is and was illustrious, he was indeed a real man. Author and Shakespeare expert James Shapiro tells The Guardian that Wolfe's "recent finds sharpen our sense of Shakespeare's dogged pursuit of upward mobility. And it is one more nail in the coffin of those who can't bring themselves to acknowledge that the glover's son from Stratford was also the successful man of the theatre who left us so many extraordinary plays."

Read the full article by Robert McCrum here

