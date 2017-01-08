Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL Returns to Theaters Nationwide This January

A cinematic Fusion of fantasy, music, intense drama and widescreen beauty, Rodgers & Hammerstein's celebrated, one-of-a-kind musical returns with "CAROUSEL 60th Anniversary" in movie theaters across the country on Sunday, January 8, and Wednesday, January 11, from Fathom Events and 20th Century Fox.



The 1956 cinematic adaptation of the stage musical hailed by Time magazine as "the best musical of the 20th century," will play at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time) both dates. In addition to seeing "Carousel" on the silver screen, where it will play in its original CinemaScope 55 aspect ratio, audiences will also enjoy an exclusive interview with star Shirley Jones and Rodgers & Hammerstein President, Ted Chapin.



"'Carousel' has always been dear to me, a film that remains beautiful, challenging and inspiring," said Jones. "It was 60 years ago that we IMMORTALIZED Rodgers & Hammerstein's gorgeous musical, but when I think back on the memories it feels like no time at all has passed. I hope both longtime fans and new audiences will find it just as fresh and just as wonderful as ever."



Tickets for "Carousel 60th Anniversary" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 400 movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).



Starring Gordon MacRae as Billy Bigelow and Shirley Jones as Julie Jordan, "Carousel" features one of the most impressive and emotionally moving of all Rodgers & Hammerstein scores, as well as stunning cinematography - the film was shot largely on location in coastal Maine.



Its score includes such classics as "Soliloquy," "What's the Use of Wond'rin," the rousing "June Is Busting Out All Over" and the haunting, inspiring "You'll Never Walk Alone." The lavish production, directed by Henry King, and impressive camerawork make it an experience unlike any other.



"Movie musicals become an entirely different experience when viewed on the big screen and shared with an audience," Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said. "We are proud to be presenting one of the best and most unique musicals of the 1950s, showcasing a truly extraordinary achievement of American moviemaking."

