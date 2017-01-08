FENCES
Jan. 8, 2017  
FENCES' Viola Davis Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis has won the Golden Globe Award for Best supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for FENCES. The actress reprised her Tony Award winning performance as Rose in the big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's dramA. Davis' other Broadway credits include KING HEDLEY II and SEVEN GUITARS. She currently stars in the ABC drama series HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER.

FENCES is directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson, adapted from Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The film stars Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Saniyya Sydney. The film is produced by Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black.

The Broadway show received Tonys for best revival of a play, best actor in a play (Washington) and best actress in a play (Davis). Stephen Mckinley Henderson also received a Tony nomination as best featured actor in a play. Other cast members from the 2010 production who will reprise their roles for the big screen, include Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson.

