STAGE TUBE: Dame Shirley Bassey Celebrates Birthday With Sondheim's Showstopper 'I'm Still Here'

Jan. 8, 2017  

Happy Birthday to Dame Shirley Bassey!

On December 24, 2016, Dame Bassey shared an early birthday celebration with the BBC's David Walliams. Performing songs from her repertoire, she lit up the stage with her presence. Celebrate the day by watching her divine interpretation of Sondheim's "I'm Still Here."

A superstar of the music world, Dame Shirley Bassey is best known for her powerhouse James Bond themes "Moonraker," "Gold Finger," and "Diamonds Are Forever."

