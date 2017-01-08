Benj PasekÂ andÂ Justin Paul Win Golden Globe for LA LA LAND's 'City of Stars'

The memorable original song "City of Stars" from the musically themed film LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. The tune features music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony-nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A CHRISTMAS STORY), whose new musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN is now running on Broadway. Listen to "City of Stars" below!

Earlier in the evening, Justin Hurwitz picked up a GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD for Best Score.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence, and is now in theaters nationwide.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

