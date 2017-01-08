Root for Your B'Way Faves! BWW Brings Live Coverage of GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The 74th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will air live tonight, Sunday, January 8 on NBC beginning at 8 pm/ET. BWW will bring you live coverage of the broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.



Among the presenters on this year's telecast will be Broadway alum Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick, Eddie Redmayne, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, and Sienna Miller.



In addition, Broadway stars and musically themed films and TV shows are once again well-represented among this year's batch of nominations. Among the highlights were multiple nods for the musically-themed motion pictures LA LA LAND and FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS, a nomination for Bryan Cranston for his reprise of his Tony-winning performance in Broadway's ALL THE WAY, nominations for Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for their repeat of their Tony-winning performances in the big screen adaptation of the 2010 Broadway revival of August Wilson's FENCES.



Also up for an award are Lin-Manuel Miranda for his original music composed for Disney's MOANA, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who were recognized for their original song 'City of Stars' from LA LA LAND.



Click HERE for other theater nominees and check out the full list of nominations HERE!



Photo by: NBCUniversal

