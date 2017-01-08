Review Roundup: Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh-Led THE PRESENT- Updating Live!

Andrew Upton's new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's first play, Platonov, The Present opens tpnight at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017. THE PRESENT features the Sydney Theatre Company cast of 13, each making their Broadway debut, including Cate Blanchett (Anna) and Richard Roxburgh (Mikhail).

Variously known as Platonov, Wild Honey, Fatherlessness and The Disinherited, Anton Chekhov's first play was not discovered until 1920, some 16 years after the playwright's death. Andrew Upton's adaptation is set post-Perestroika in the mid-1990s at an old country house where friends gather to celebrate the birthday of the independent but compromised widow Anna Petrovna (Blanchett). At the center is the acerbic and witty Platonov (Roxburgh) with his wife, his former students and friends and their partners. They may appear comfortable, but boiling away inside is a mess of unfinished, unresolved relationships, fueled by twenty years of denial, regret and thwarted desire.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

David Cote, TimeOut New York: Chekhov never wrote a play called The Present; that's what Australian adapter Andrew Upton calls his remodeled Platonov. Then again, Chekhov never wrote a play called Platonov; that's one of the titles historians have applied to the Russian dramatist's untitled, unwieldy, unfinished work, found in a safe-deposit box 16 years after his death. I've never read or seen the piece: An uncut staging would run about five hours. Young Chekhov wrote it while in medical school, and by all accounts, it's a dramaturgical train wreck (ending with suicide on actual train tracks-eat your heart out, Martin McDonagh!).

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: Fireworks, here, are both metaphorical and literal: Halfway through the three-hour drama, the sensual leading lady detonates the countryside summer house where much of the first act has transpired. 40 ... it's the new 14? An adaptation by Andrew Upton, who is Blanchett's husband, "The Present" arrives at The Barrymore Theatre with its original Australian cast intact. Anna's foil, Mikhail, a childhood friend and former paramour, is played by Richard Roxburgh, who may be best known to American audiences from Baz Luhrmann's "Moulin Rouge."

Matt Windman, amNY: As directed by John Crowley with a spare visual design, "The Present" is an uneven, uneventful and aimless mess. It gets off to a poor start with a long opening scene that leaves audience members confused regarding the various character relationships. Blanchett gives a layered and enigmatic performance as Anna (Blanchett), a widow on the verge of turning 40. Looking stylish and sexy, Blanchett revels in revealing Anna's contradictory and spontaneous behavior, from lazily lounging around to getting drunk and dancing on a dinner table to brandishing a firearm. Blanchett is ably supported by Roxburgh, who brings an intense physicality to the passive but alluring Mikhail. The rest of the 13-member Australian cast has much less to work with in terms of characterization.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh lead the Sydney Theater Company in a sparkling production of "The Present," Andrew Upton's free-form treatment of Anton Chekhov's "Platonov." The original play, an early effort written when the playwright was 21, is quite the shaggy dog - rambling, unfocused and stuffed with gratuitous characters. But the spirit of Chekhovian farce shines bright, and the ensemble work of this Aussie company is just grand.

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: The entire company of 13 has been with the production since it debuted in Sydney in 2015, and that commitment shows both in the depth of the individual characterizations and the sparks of their interactions. While there's not a weak link in the ensemble, I particularly enjoyed McKenzie's increasingly single-minded Sophia; Prior, bringing puppy-dog devotion to Sasha; Jacobs' wistful Alexei; Marshall Napier, amusing as the boozehound father of Sasha and Nikolai; and Ryan as Sergei, a meek, uninteresting man painfully aware of his own dullness. Weaving together these characters and their hollow lives in a context that connects them both to Chekhov's Russia and to our own uncertain world, Upton, Crowley and this accomplished company have elevated a problematic play into something unexpectedly satisfying.

Chris Nashawaty, Entertainment Weekly: The soulful, rueful, and romantic Russian playwright Anton Chekhov is one of those evergreen, canonic dramatists who, like Ibsen, O'Neill, and Shakespeare, will never go out of fashion. No matter what continent or hemisphere you're in, somewhere there's guaranteed to be a stage where The Seagull or Uncle Vanya or Three Sisters or The Cherry Orchard is being performed. Rarely, though, do you get a chance to see his forgotten first play, Platonov. There are a couple of reasons for that: The first and most obvious is that, as written, the four-act drama is five hours long - an endurance test for even the heartiest and most devoted Chekhovian. Second, and more mysteriously, it's just one of those plays that tends to get overlooked. It's a second-tier work that seems to shrink when put under the same spotlight as Chekhov's first-tier ones. It's his Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 - impressive, but no one walks around humming it.

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast: In John Crowley's Broadway production-handsomely designed and costumed by Alice Babidge-there are none of the long skirts and even longer pauses one typically expects from Chekhov. Upton, who is married to Blanchett, has set this Sydney Theatre Company production in 1990s Russia, and though the play is focused on the romantic and personal travails of the group gathered to celebrate Anna's birthday at her country house, the theme of money-making it, losing it, the possibility of having lots of it-speaks to a modern social order in transition.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles