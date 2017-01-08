BWW's On This Day - January 8, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Falsettos
The Encounter
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
The Color Purple
In the Heights
The Dresser
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
Othello: The Remix
Cinderella
Jersey Boys
The Humans
The Gruffalo
Othello
Strictly Ballroom
Oh, Hello on Broadway
Lazarus
God of Vengeance
The Babylon Line
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Sweet Charity
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/14/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2005)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
COMING UP: