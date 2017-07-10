Save on Tickets to See A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 on Broadway

2017 Best Actress Tony Award® winner Laurie Metcalf leads "a peerless foursome of brilliant actors" (W Magazine), including Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and 3-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad, in this "explosively funny new play" (The Hollywood Reporter).

Jesse Green of The New York Times raves, "THE BEST PLAY OF THE YEAR. I love A Doll's House, Part 2. This is great comedy. Watching Laurie Metcalf storm through this play was a life-time high."

Hilton Als of "The New Yorker" describes it as "90 thrilling minutes of fast, delicious ideas."

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The design team for A Doll's House, Part 2 includes scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Tony Award winnerDavid Zinn, lighting design by Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg, hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

A Doll's House, Part 2 is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Seth A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, JFL Theatricals, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson.

