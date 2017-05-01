Photo Coverage: Students Get to Check Out HAMILTON at Latest #EduHam Matinee
#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.
Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Anthony Lee Medina and Lauren Boyd
Lauren Boyd, James Basker and Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd
Lauren Boyd
Anthony Lee Medina
Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd
Anthony Lee Medina
Anthony Lee Medina
Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Javon McFerrin, Bryan Terrell Clark
Sasha Hollinger
Eliza Ohman
Nik Walker
Lexi Lawson
Bryan Terrell Clark
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Javon McFerrin, Bryan Terrell Clark, Sasha Hollinger, Eliz Ohman, Nik Walker
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Javon McFerrin, Bryan Terrell Clark, Sasha Hollinger, Eliz Ohman, Nik Walker
Javon McFerrin
Lexi Lawson
Anthony Lee Medina
Bryan Terrell Clark
Javon McFerrin
Nik Walker
Nik Walker and Lexi Lawson
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Javon McFerrin, Bryan Terrell Clark, Sasha Hollinger, Eliz Ohman, Nik Walker
Sasha Hollinger, Bryan Terrell Clark, Nik Walker, Javon McFerrin, Anthony Lee Medina, Lauren Boyd and Eliza Ohman
Sasha Hollinger, Bryan Terrell Clark, Nik Walker, Javon McFerrin, Anthony Lee Medina, Lauren Boyd and Eliza Ohman
Javon McFerrin, Nik Walker, Bryan Terrell Clark, Anthony Lee Medina, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Students
Students
Students
Students
Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina with student