Photo Coverage: Students Get a History Lesson at the Latest #EduHam Matinee
#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.
Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
High School students attend The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 5/10/2017 in New York City.
High School students
Stage
Theater and stage
The MC - Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Donald Webber, Bryan Terell Clark, Syndee Winters, Eliza Ohman and J. Quinton Johnson
Donald Webber, Bryan Terell Clark, Syndee Winters, Eliza Ohman and J. Quinton Johnson
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark
Syndee Winters
Students during the Q & A
Bryan Terrell Clark, J. Quinton Johnson, Eliza Ohman, Donald Webber and Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Donald Webber
J. Quinton Johnson
Eliza Ohman
Syndee Winters
J. Quinton Johnson
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark, J. Quinton Johnson, Eliza Ohman, Donald Webber and Syndee Winters
Bryan Terrell Clark and J. Quinton Johnson
Eliza Ohman and Donald Webber
Donald Webber
J. Quinton Johnson
Eliza Ohman
Syndee Winters
Donald Webber
J. Quinton Johnson
Bryan Terrell Clark, J. Quinton Johnson, Eliza Ohman, Donald Webber and Syndee Winters
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark and James Basker
Bryan Terrell Clark and James Basker with High School student performersperformers
Bryan Terrell Clark and James Basker with High School student performersperformers backstage before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 5/10/2017 in New York City.
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students
High School students