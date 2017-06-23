Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble

Strike up the band, because Bandstand celebrated its cast recording release with a swingin performance and signing at Barnes and Noble! See all of the photos from the event below.

The latest swing-fueled musical score was released through Broadway Records, bringing us the beautiful music from the stage to our earphones.

Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler(Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, opens on Wednesday, April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alex Bender (Broadway debut), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), and Geoff Packard (Matilda).

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. A national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Bender, Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Photos by Jennifer Broski



