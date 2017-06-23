BANDSTAND
Click Here for More Articles on BANDSTAND

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble

Jun. 23, 2017  

Strike up the band, because Bandstand celebrated its cast recording release with a swingin performance and signing at Barnes and Noble! See all of the photos from the event below.

The latest swing-fueled musical score was released through Broadway Records, bringing us the beautiful music from the stage to our earphones.

Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler(Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, opens on Wednesday, April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alex Bender (Broadway debut), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), and Geoff Packard (Matilda).

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. A national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Bender, Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Photos by Jennifer Broski

high res photos

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Richard Oberacker

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Richard Oberacker

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Robert Taylor

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Robert Taylor

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Geoff Packard, Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis, Corey Cott, Alex Bender, James Nathan Hopkins

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Alex Bender, James Nathan Hopkins

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Geoff Packard, Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Geoff Packard, Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis, Corey Cott, Alex Bender, James Nathan Hopkins

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Richard Oberacker, Robert Taylor, Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel, Joe Carroll, Corey Cott, Geoff Packard, Greg Anthony Rassen, Brandon James Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Alex Bender

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Richard Oberacker, Robert Taylor, Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel, Joe Carroll, Corey Cott, Geoff Packard, Greg Anthony Rassen, Brandon James Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Alex Bender

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Greg Anthony Rassen, Robert Taylor, Richard Oberacker

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Alex Bender, Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis

Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble
  • Photo Coverage: GREAT COMET Receives Actors' Equity Association's ACCA Award
  • Photo Coverage: SPAMILTON Celebrates Re-Opening at 47th Street Theater!
  • Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for JULIUS CAESAR in the Park!
  • Photo Coverage: JULIUS CAESAR Celebrates Opening Night in the Park!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com