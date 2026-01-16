Martha Graham Dance Company Cancels Kennedy Center Engagement

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

The Martha Graham Dance Company has canceled its scheduled April engagement at the Kennedy Center, removing the stop from its nationwide centennial tour.

In a statement released Friday, the company said it would not be able to perform at the Washington, D.C. venue as planned and expressed hope to return in the future. No specific reason was provided for the cancellation.

The Martha Graham Dance Company, the oldest modern dance company in the United States, had been slated to appear at the Kennedy Center as part of a tour marking its 100th anniversary.

The cancellation comes amid a growing number of artists and organizations withdrawing from previously announced Kennedy Center appearances following recent changes to the building’s signage.

In December, the board announced plans to rebrand the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move that scholars have said would require congressional approval.

The Washington National Opera recently approved a resolution to move its performances out of The Kennedy Center, ending a relationship that has spanned more than five decades.

The announcement prompted additional cancellations, including jazz musician Chuck Redd and jazz ensemble The Cookers, who withdrew from scheduled holiday performances.

Grammy-winning banjo player Béla Fleck has canceled three upcoming appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra, writing on social media that performing at the center had become "charged and political." Additional recent withdrawals include Stephen Schwartz, who was expected to host an opera gala.