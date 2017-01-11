Maxamoo Checks in for a January 2017, Mid-Festival Theatre Report

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

After a week of four-show days, Jack, Lydia, Jose and Lindsay report on their experiences at the January theater festivals in New York City:

The Fever, 600 Highwaymen at Under The Radar (1:13)

Blueprint Specials, Waterwell at Under The Radar (10:30)

Clap Hands, Jen Rosenblit at American Realness (19:37)

Hundred Days, The Bengsons at Under The Radar (28:30)

CVRTAIN, Yehuda Duenyas at COIL (37:05)

Meeting, AnTony Hamilton and Alisdair Macindoe at COIL (50:05)

Real Magic, Forced Entertainment at COIL (57:40)

Basketball, Molly Lieber and Eleanor Smith at COIL (1:05:30)

We have merch! Buy it here, all proceeds go to improving the sound quality of our podcast.

Subscribe to Maxamoo's Theater and Performance Podcast for free on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher.

Comments? Feedback? Find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Maxamoo

On New York City Theater Podcast']);">Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.

Related Articles