David Hyde Pierce Chats HELLO, DOLLY!, Coming Out and More in AARP The Magazine

HELLO, DOLLY!'s David Hyde Pierce recently spoke to AARP The Magazine in a 'What I Know Now' feature for the April/May 2017 issue. In the interview, he talked about Broadway, coming out of the closet, his work on HELLO, DOLLY! and more. Scroll down for a look at the article and highlights from his chat with AARP!

On whether to do HELLO, DOLLY!: "I wasn't sure I wanted to do Hello, Dolly! My husband (writer-producer Brian Hargrove) said, "You Should!" - but I wasn't positive. Then my agent put it in perspective: "David, it's Bette Midler, and at the end of the day she's coming down those stairs whether you're in the show or not!" He was right. You either sign on for that or do something else. Besides, Bette and I made a movie together (Isn't She Great), so I knew we'd be comfortable."

On his first stage role: "The first acting I ever did was a fourth-grade version of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, which I adapted for my friends. I insisted that I get to play Caesar so I could be killed, because I thought that was the most theatrical thing ever."

On sports vs. theatre: "In sports you're coached to understand the other team, to undermine and overpower them. In theater, you're coached to understand people just to understand them. You need both. There's competition in the arts, just as there's artistry in competition."

On coming out: "I was never secretive about being gay, but I'm a private person. Eventually, pressure came from the gay community to be more open, and justifiably so. I came out, so to speak, and a year later, after 25 years together, Brian and I got married quietly, with just our dogs there. It was reported both as a "private" and a "secret" marriage - two different things! Ultimately, it was a matter of recognizing one's responsibility in the public eye."

