Jul. 26, 2017  

DVR Alert - Michael Moore Stops by LATE SHOW on CBS Tonight

Tonight, July 26, documentary maker Michael Moore will stop by THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert on CBS to discuss his upcoming Broadway show TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. The show's limited engagement begins previews on July 28th at the Belasco Theatre.

Also set for the show is Tony winner and YOUNGER star Sutton Foster and a musical performance by 6LACK.

Be sure to set your DVRs! BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available! LATE SHOW airs Weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more.

Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

