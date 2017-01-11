Broadway AM Report, January 11, 2017 - MOTOWN on Tour, Off-Broadway Extravaganza and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our AM Report for 2017!

TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM starts tonight at the Atlantic, while EST/Youngblood debuts MOPE this evening...

- David Ives's THE LIAR begins at Classic Stage, and Jeremy Benton is back in Off-Broadway's CAGNEY.

- And the national tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL launches in Utica!

Next up in our "mug shots" series is IN TRANSIT star

Steven 'HeaveN' Cantor (portrait by Walter McBride)!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- MISS SAIGON has found its complete company on Broadway!

- Comedy stars Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer have signed on for MCP's CRAZY FOR YOU.

- Sara Bareilles is working on a new record and eyeing the starring role in WAITRESS...

- We got a peek (right) at a starry reading for MARY & MAX, footage from West End's BAT OUT OF HELL in rehearsal, and a trailer for the documentary film ONE TICKET PLEASE!

- HELLO, DOLLY!, starring Bette Midler, has added two performances on the Great White Way.

- LA LA LAND could be coming to a stage near you!

- A sing-along version of Disney's MOANA hits theaters this month.

- And PAJAMA GAME orchestrator & arranger Buddy Bregman has passed away...

BWW Exclusive: Check out the latest episode of DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK and see Ben Cameron stick it to the man with SCHOOL OF ROCK's Lulu Lloyd!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from THE LIAR playwright David Ives... "Writing a play, you start with less, so more is demanded of you. It's as if you have to not only write a symphony, but invent the instruments as well."

- David Ives (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON designer David Korins' installation for Sotheby's 'Americana Week' - below, check out one of the items! Alexander Hamilton, Autograph letter draft to an unidentified recipient, 1796.

Estimate $25,000-35,000 at auction. What we're watching: James Corden challenging Neil Patrick Harris to an epic Broadway musical riff-off! Social Butterfly: We know he's not a Broadway star, but damn if he didn't champion HAMILTON - oh, and our country for the last eight years. Here's what President Obama had to say on Twitter after his farewell speech last night: Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe-not in my ability to create change, but in yours. - President Obama (@POTUS) January 11, 2017 See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles