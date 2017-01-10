HELLO, DOLLY!, Starring Bette Midler, Adds Two Shows on Broadway

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the upcoming revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has managed to squeeze two additional performances into its playing schedule to help accommodate the incredible demand for tickets.

The new performances are Wednesday, March 29 and Wednesday, April 12, both at 2:00 p.m. The best seats for these added performances will be made available for purchase exclusively in-person at the Shubert Theatre box office (225 West 44th Street) this Thursday, January 12. The box office will open promptly at 10:00 a.m. and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, with an official opening night of April 20, 2017.

This new production of Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

