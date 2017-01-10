Lionsgate Toys with Bringing LA LA LAND to the Stage with Touring Production

According to the Hollywood Reporter, LA LA LAND's journey might not end with the big screen. Motion Picture Group's Erik Feig revealed that Damien Chazelle's new throwback movie musical might eventually be turned into a touring stage show.

"If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show," Feig explained at the studio's Investors Day.

Click here to read the full article.

On Sunday night LA LA LAND picked up Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical, Best Score, Best Original Song, Best Screenplay and Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence, and is now in theaters nationwide.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Related Articles