Documentary Tale of a Theatre Addict, ONE TICKET PLEASE, Sets Premiere; Plus Stills & Trailer!

One Ticket Please, a feature-length documentary about an Indian woman living in Queens who is arguably the most passionate theatergoer in the world, is now finished and will be reaching its first audiences at the 40th Göteborg Film Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden at the end of January.

Nicki Cochrane been going to at least one play every day for more than 25 years, acquiring free tickets using a variety of ingenious means. An urban legend of the New York Theater scene, Cochrane can be often seen outside theaters with a sign which says "One Ticket Please", hoping that a kind theatergoer will have an extra ticket to spare.

Despised by many theater employees in New York for her behavior, Nicki prides herself with a staunch dedication to the art. But at what point does passion turn into addiction?

Scroll for the official poster, stills and two trailers for the film!

