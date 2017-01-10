Sara Bareilles Working on New Record, Eyeing Starring Role in WAITRESS?

In an interview with Laura Heywood (aka BroadwayGirlNYC) at AOL Build Series, Waitress composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles revealed she is hard at work on a new album.

Not only that, but the singer-songwriter would love to star as 'Jenna' in her Broadway musical - after she spends some time being herself, that is.

"Never say never," Bareilles said. "Of course it's a dream of mine, but right now I've got a record label that is on my ass... so my number one priority right now is to work on my next record."

She added: "If the stars aligned and it worked out at some point - we're talking about huge shoes to fill - it's a pretty intimidating request. I've gotta go work on another record and go try to remember how to be Sara for a minute."

Bareilles confirmed she is trying to finish the new record by the end of the year.

See what the Tony nominee had to say below!

The Original Broadway Cast Album for Waitress recently received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. The Grammy Awards will take place on February 12, 2017. Produced by Sara Bareilles and Neal Avron, the cast album was released on DMI Soundtracks and distributed by Warner-Elektra-Atlantic Corporation.

Waitress began performances on March 25 and opened April 24 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The cast of Waitress features Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Jenna, Charity Angél Dawson (Becky), Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe), and William Popp (Earl), with Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Molly Jobe, Max Kumangai, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Stephanie Torns, and Ryan Vasquez.

Producers have announced that the national tour of the acclaimed new musical will begin at Cleveland's Playhouse Square on October 17, 2017.

Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Mueller), an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor (Gehling) may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Related Articles