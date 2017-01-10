Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer Join Manhattan Concert Productions' CRAZY FOR YOU

Manhattan Concert Productions welcomes comedic duo Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer for their concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You.

Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer will co-star as the comedic Patricia and Eugene Fodor, two British tourists writing a guidebook on the American West, for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), is perhaps best known for her seven years on Saturday Night Live, where she created many memorable characters including "Debbie Downer." Before that she spent four years with the Mainstage company of Chicago's Second City Theater. Other TV credits include King of Queens, 30 Rock, Billy on the Street, The Middle, Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer, and Parks and Recreation. Dratch will be seen as the title role on the ABC series Imaginary Mary opposite Jenna Elfman. On the feature side, Rachel appeared in Universal's Sisters with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Adam Sandler films That's My Boy, Just Go with It, Click and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and opposite Parker Posey and Amy Poehler in Spring Breakdown. She has also lent her voice to Seth Meyers' and Hulu series The Awesomes, Fox's Bob's Burgers and Disney Channel's Fish Hooks. She received rave reviews for her portrayal of all the female parts in the play Tail! Spin! off-Broadway in 2014 and most recently co-starred in Privacy at the Public Theater with Daniel Radcliffe. Dratch was also seen in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of the David Lindsay-Abaire play, Ripcord under the direction of David Hyde Pierce. Dratch is also is the author of the memoir Girl Walks Into A Bar: Comedy Calamities, Dating Disasters, and a Midlife Miracle published in 2012.

Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor) is best known for his role as NBC page Kenneth Parcell on NBC primetime comedy 30 Rock, for which he was nominated for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. McBrayer is an American actor and comedian and has frequently appeared in sketches on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, as well as other noteworthy television credits including Arrested Development, Wander Over Yonder, a recurring voice on Phineas and Ferb, and is currently playing Dr. Ted Goodwin, a recurring character on the ABC sitcom The Middle, among others. McBrayer has also worked in numerous movies over the past decade, including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, The Campaign, Wreck-It Ralph, and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Dratch and McBrayer will be joining Tony Award-nominees Tony Yazbeck as Bobby Child and Laura Osnes as Polly Baker and the original Bobby Child, Harry Groener, as Bela Zangler. Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, original choreographer, returns to now direct and choreograph the 25th anniversary concert version of Crazy for You alongside Broadway veteran Kevin Stites who serves as Music Director and Conductor. With numerous credits to his name, Maestro Stites is the current Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. He formerly served as Music Director and Conductor for MCP's concert version of Titanic in 2014. In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Following the success of The Secret Garden earlier this year, Crazy for You marks the fifth installment of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series that has also included Parade, Titanic, and Ragtime.

Further cast and creative team announcements to follow.

Tickets, starting at $75, are currently on sale and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street)

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed production company in its 18th season. MCP has provided opportunity to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras that have performed at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. Additionally, MCP regularly features the work of professional singers, actors, instrumentalists, conductors and composers. The guest musicians of the Crazy for You chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing side-by-side with the professional principal cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

