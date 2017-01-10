STAGE TUBE: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room for West End's BAT OUT OF HELL

The world premiere of the long-awaited Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will take place in London's West End at the London Coliseum, opening on Tuesday 20 June 2017, following previews from 5 June, for a limited season until 22 July 2017. This follows previews at Manchester Opera House from 17 February to 8 April 2017.

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.

Rehearsals have just begun and you can go behind the scenes with the company below!

