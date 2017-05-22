Sorry Fellow Fans, No BOMBSHELL on Stage at A.R.T. or Elsewhere... Yet!

Update: BroadwayWorld has alas learned that the teases do not indicate a currently scheduled production of BOMBSHELL. We, like the musical's many other fans will continue to await an official announcement about a stage production... as well as to learn what A.R.T. was indeed teasing below!

Is BOMBSHELL, the fictional musical from the short-lived hit NBC series SMASH coming to The American Repertory Theatre and Broadway - or are they torturing us by using lyrics to describe Diane Paulus? ART has been teasing photos of Tony Award Winner Diane Paulus with lyrics from the television musical extensively on their Instagram account.

Check out the posts below!

The musical was previously presented in concert. BOMBSHELL, created within the NBC TV series SMASH, was created by Theresa Rebeck, with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and was directed in concert by Joshua Bergasse and Scott Wittman with choreography by Joshua Bergasse and music direction by Marc Shaiman.

The musical has reportedly been in development for the stage via producers Universal Stage Productions, Robert Greenblatt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron for a number of years.

When BroadwayWorld last checked in on progress for the musical Whittman told us "We've been talking to book writers..." Added Shaiman, "Yes we actually just today - just this morning got an email about a very exciting possible collaborator." He added, "I really do think there's a real life for BOMBSHELL. Luckily Bob Greenblatt is still, you know, just incredibly supportive of it and of us." Agreed Wittman, "Yes he's a fairy Godfather I guess."





@Blessedterns ArE yoU lOW-keY anNoUnCinG aN oUT-of-ToWN tryOuT fOr sMAsh oN yOUr iNsTaGram Rn? pic.twitter.com/sODJdfPIdu — The A.R.T. (@americanrep) May 22, 2017

Her smile and your fantasies play a duet that will make you forget where you are. www.amrep.org/2qNMowN A post shared by American Repertory Theater (@americanrep) on May 22, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Fade in on a girl with a hunger for fame, and a face and a name to remember. www.amrep.org/2r9Oate A post shared by American Repertory Theater (@americanrep) on May 22, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Flashback to a girl with a song in her heart, as she's waiting to start the adventure. www.amrep.org/2q43bwn A post shared by American Repertory Theater (@americanrep) on May 22, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The drama, the laughter, the tears just like pearls. Well, they're all in this girl's repertoire. It's all for the taking, and it's magic we'll be making. www.amrep.org/2qIqafb A post shared by American Repertory Theater (@americanrep) on May 22, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

I'll just have to forget the hurt that came before, forget what used to be. The past is on the cutting room floor, the future is here with me. . . . americanrepertorytheater.org A post shared by American Repertory Theater (@americanrep) on May 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

She'll do all that she can... for the millions who love from afar. #ButNotToday www.amrep.org/2qIpqGT A post shared by American Repertory Theater (@americanrep) on May 22, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT



