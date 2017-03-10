Betty Buckley to Preview New STORY SONGS Album in NJ, NYC and CA This Spring

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley - co-starring in the recent smash hit M. Night Shayamalan film Split opposite James McAvoy - will come to the New York area this season for four appearances, including for two concerts in March to preview her new album Story Songs from Palmetto Records, to be released on Friday, April 7. Buckley also will be teaching a five-day performance workshop mid-March in New York.

She will perform at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (Englewood, NJ) on Thursday, March 9 and the Count Basie Theater (Red Bank, NJ) on Friday, March 10. In addition, she will appear at the Roundabout Theater Gala (New York, NY) on Monday, February 27. Her upcoming concert calendar also includes the Livermore Performing Arts Center (Livermore, CA) on Friday, March 3 and the Vineyard Theater Gala (New York, NY) on Monday, March 13. For more details, visit www.BettyBuckley.com.

For her Story Songs concerts, Buckley will be joined by renowned multi-Grammy nominated jazz pianist Christian Jacob, her longtime Musical Director and arranger. A celebrated interpreter with an eclectic taste for music from all genres, Buckley will share a collection of songs that range from Radiohead to theater greats Stephen Schwartz and Jason Robert Brown. The evening will also include work by the next generation of exciting young theater composers, such as Joe Iconis.

Split, which has been the #1 Movie in America for the six weeks since its January premiere, co-stars Buckley as McAvoy's psychologist, Dr. Fletcher.

From March 12-17, Buckley will offer Five Day Intensive Song Interpretation/Monologue Workshop at New York's T. Schreiber Studio Auditors are welcome. Participants can register here.

The two-disc live albumStory Songs is based on the show of the same name that she debuted at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater this past September.

Betty Buckley, in an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans and Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. In London she starred in Promises, Promisesfor which she was nominated for an Evening Standard Award and in 2013 the British premiere of Dear World.

Buckley tours in concert worldwide with her ensemble of musicians and recently was featured in the Royal Albert Hall concert of Follies in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 85th birthday. She has recorded 17 CDs, most recently Ghostlight produced by T Bone Burnett released in 2014.

