Better Yourself by Getting to Know the Cast of WAR PAINT- Opens Tonight!

War Paint, a new musical, opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Two-time Tony Award-winning legends Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole join forces to portray the trailblazing cosmetic icons who built empires in a business world ruled by men.

From the creators of Grey Gardens and the director of Rent and Next to Normal, War Paint tells the remarkable story of Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden-fierce rivals who defined 20th Century beauty. In creating an industry, they reinvented themselves and revolutionized how the world saw women.

Get to know the cast below before they take their opening bows!

Patti LuPone (Helen Rubenstein) - NY stage includes Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles and The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (L.A. Opera; Grammy Award Winner for recordings of both productions); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra); Regina (Kennedy Center). Film: Cliffs of Freedom (upcoming); The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness. TV includes "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice nom.), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nom.), "Life Goes On." A founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, she is the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Christine Ebersole (Elizabeth Arden) - received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony for her dual 'role of a lifetime' in Grey Gardens. Other Broadway credits include 42nd Street (Tony Award), Steel Magnolias, On the Twentieth Century, Camelot, Oklahoma!, Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination), The Best Man and Blithe Spirit. Ms. Ebersole has appeared in many feature films including The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost dad, True Crime, My Girl 2 and The Big Wedding, which features an original composition she wrote and performed for the end credits. Her extensive television credits include Woody Allen's "Crisis in Six Scenes," "Search Party," "Sullivan and Son," "Royal Pains," "Madam Secretary," "American Horror Story," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order: SVU," "Boston Legal" and "Will and Grace." She appeared as Tesse Tura in "Gypsy" starring Bette Midler and was a series regular on the 1981-82 season of "Saturday Night Live." Ms. Ebersole has appeared in numerous concert halls throughout the country including The Kennedy Center, Boston's Symphony Hal and Carnegie Hall. She has performed her many critically acclaimed cabaret acts at the Cafe Carlyle and venues around the country. CDs include In Your Dreams, Sunday in New York, Christine Ebersole Sings Noel Coward and Strings Attached.

John Dossett (Tommy Lewis) - Sixteen Broadway Shows including Pippin, Newsies, Chicago, The Constant Wife, Democracy, Gypsy (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Dinner at Eight, Mastergate, An Almost Holy Picture, Prelude to a Kiss. Off-Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage); Giant (The Public Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination); Saved! (Playwrights Horizons); Hello Again and The Clean House (Lincoln Center Theater); Poster of the Cosmos, Sunshine, Reckless, Child Byron and The Diviners (Circle Repertory Company member). TV/film: "The Americans," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," the "Law & Order" series, Dr. Benjamin Rush in HBO's "John Adams."

Douglas Sills (Harry Fleming) - Broadway/New York: The Scarlet Pimpernel (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations); Living on Love; Little Shop of Horrors (Drama League Award); Lady Be Good, Music in the Air, Carnival (Encores); Moonlight & Magnolias (MTC). National Tour: The Addams Family; The Secret Garden; Into the Woods. His regional credits include productions at La Jolla Playhouse, Long Wharf Theater, Westport, The Kennedy Center, South Coast Rep, Reprise LA and numerous leading roles for the California Shakespeare Festival. Television: "Chicago Justice," "CSI," "The Closer," "Numb3rs," and "Will & Grace." Film: Erotic Fire of the Unattainable and Deuce Bigelow: European Gigolo.

Barbara Jo Bednarczuk (Swing, Dance, Captain; u/s Dorian Leigh, Women's Ensemble) - Broadway debut! Regional: War Paint (Goodman); The Marvelous Wonderettes, Les Miserables, The Music Man (Utah Shakespeare Festival); Legally Blonde (Marriott Lincolnshire); Spamalot Phoenix Ent.); and Thoroughly Modern Millie (Prism Theatrics). BFA, Otterbein. Love to my family and Cody!

Patti Cohenour (Elizabeth Arden standby) - Broadway: Signora Naccarelli/Margaret Alternate, LCT's Light in the Piazza; Mother Abbess, Sound of Music; Christine, Phantom (also Canada); Rosabud, Drood (also London, UK); Mary Jane, Big River. Additional roles include Magnolia, Hal Prince's Showboat; Mimi, La Boheme, Isabel/Mabel, Pirates for NYSF; Adeline, Sweet Adeline NYC Encores; Florence Foster Jenkins, Souvenir; Edith/Little Edie, Grey Gardens. Awards: Tony, Drama Desk nominee, Clarence Derwent, Theatre World, and Gregory Award Recipient

Mary Ernster (Society Doyenne, Mrs. Trowbridge-Phelps & others; u/s Elizabeth Arden) - Broadway debut. Her regional credits include War Paint (Goodman Theatre), The King & I (Jefferson Award), The Light in the Piazza (Marriott Theatre), The Dead (Court Theatre), The Merry Widow (Chicago Lyric Opera), and Beauty & The Beast (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre). Television credits include "Chicago Justice" (NBC).

David Girolmo (Senator Royal Copeland, WIlliam S. Paley, Mr. Levin & others; u/s Tommy Lewis) - made his Broadway debut in Candide, directed by Hal Prince. He is a veteran of hundreds of productions nationwide, a Jefferson Award winner, multiple BroadwayWorld award winner, and a Councilor and proud member of AEA. TV appearances include: "E.R.," "Guiding Light," "Crisis," "Empire," "Chicago PD," and "Chicago Fire."

Joanna Glushak (Countess, Magda & others; u/s Helena Rubinstein) - Broadway/NY highlight roles: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunday in the Park with George, Les Miserables, Hairspray, Urinetown, Sweet Smell of Success, A Little Night Music, Happy Fella. Tours: Finding Neverland, Young Frankenstein, Xanadu, Evita. Yale Drama School Graduate.

Chris Hoch (Mr. Simms, Hal March, Mr. Baruch & others; u/s Harry Fleming.) - Broadway: Amazing Grace, Matilda, La Cage..., Shrek, Spamalot, Dracula and Beauty and the Beast. Off-Broadway: Far From Heaven, Die Mommie Die!, Play It Cool and Face the Music . TV: "30 Rock," "Good Wife," "Gossip Girl" and "Braindead," et al.

Mary Claire King (Miss Beam, Tulip, Arden Girl & others; u/s Dorian Leigh). - Mary Claire King is making her Broadway debut! Tour: Catch Me If You Can. Regional: Paper Mill, Goodman (War Paint), Theatre Under the Stars, North Shore, Theatre by the Sea (BroadwayWorld Award). BFA, Syracuse University. Thanks to creatives, Kelsey and Lava! For Nancy King.

Steffanie Leigh (Dorian Leigh, Arden Girl & others) - Broadway credits include Gigi (Liane) and Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). NYC/regional: Dani Girl (EPBB); Venus in Fur (Singapore Repertory); Jaques Brel... (Alliance). TV: "Mysteries of Laura," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Members Only," "Holly's Show." Film: Seaside, Easter Mysteries, Progress, American Dresser. BFA, Carnegie Mellon.

Erik Liberman (Charles Revson, Sailor & others) - Recent: The Band's Visit. The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and War Paint at the Goodman, and TV's "Vinyl," "Unforgettable" and "The Knick." Other Broadway: LoveMusik. Winner: Lotte Lenya Competition; Helen Hayes, Ovation awards.

Barbara Marineau (Grand Dame, Beauty Technician & others) - Seven Broadway shows, from Shenandoah to Gentleman's Guide, ten National Tours, many off-Broadway and regional including Lincoln Center, Irish Repertory, Guthrie, Goodman, Old Globe, and Goodspeed; from Rosamund, Nellie, Guenevere, Reno, Dotty, Queen Victoria to Mrs. Lovett, Potts, Brill, Pearce and Anna.

Donna Migliaccio (Swing; u/s Helena Rubinstein, Women's Ensemble) - Broadway: Emma Goldman in Ragtime (2009 revival). Regional: Sweeney Todd (Mrs. Lovett), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), The Threepenny Opera (Mrs. Peachum), Assassins (Sara Jane Moore). Two-time Helen Hayes Award winner, eleven additional nominations. Author of Kinglet, releasing August 2017.

Stephanie Jae Park (Arden Girl, Beauty Technician & others) - Favorite credits: The King and I (Tuptim u/s, Lincoln Center), Sunday in the Park with George (City Center), War Paint (Goodman), The King and I (Tuptim, The Muny) and Cinderella (1st National Tour). CCM Grad. All my love to God, the Parks, Telsey, and CTG.

Jennifer Rias (Miss Teale, Arden Girl & others; u/s Tulip) - Broadway: Aladdin (also Dance Captain), Rock of Ages (Dance Captain). Other favorite NYC credits: Into the Woods (Lucinda, Delacorte Theatre), Radio City Rockette. First National Tours: Spamalot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. TV: "Boardwalk Empire," "The Get Down," "Mozart in the Jungle." Film: The Last Five Years. R+A.

Angel Reda (Heiress, Miss Smythe, Arden Girl & others) - Direct from the Broadway production of Chicago (u/s and performed Roxie/Velma/Mama). Favorites: World Premiere of War Paint at the Goodman; Wicked (Elphaba u/s); Follies; Hugh Jackman in Performance; TUTS, Victor/Victoria (Norma); Goodspeed, Damn Yankees (Lola).

Tally Sessions (u/s Harry Fleming, Charles Revson) - Broadway: Falsettos, School of Rock, Paramour, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves. Off-Broadway: Giant (Public Theatre), Queen of the Mist (Transport Group), Yank! (York Theatre), Anyone Can Whistle (Encores). Tours: South Pacific, Legally Blonde, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. TV: "Falling Water," "Elementary."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit warpaintmusical.com.

Related Articles