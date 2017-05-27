BWW's On This Day - May 27, 2017

May. 27, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17

The Imbible: Day Drinking
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/28/17

La Strada
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

Anne of Green Gables Part 1
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Annie
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Barber Shop Chronicles
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17

Cagney
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

The Fantasticks
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Church & State
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17

Anne of Green Gables Part 1
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

COMING UP:

Sunday May 28, 2017:
Joel Grey Appears Before Screening of GEORGE M! at Paley Center
Monday May 29, 2017:
Kennedy Center's JFK Centennial Features Dennehy, Jackson, Mac & More
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Broscow, Lippa Star in THE MAN IN THE CEILING at Bay Street
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Cox, Wooddell & Zampelli Lead Revamped SCHOOL FOR LIES at STC
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Famed Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Leads INDECENT Talkback
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Lippa's New Musical MAN IN THE CEILING & More Slated for Bay Street in 2017
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
NYC Public School Students See How Stage Magic Is Made at CHICAGO
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
OKLAHOMA!, KISS ME, KATE & MAN OF LA MANCHA Hit Blu-ray
Thursday June 1, 2017:
DVR Alert: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs on THE VIEW on ABC
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Headline FAMILY TIES in Dayton
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Michael Urie Leads THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Red Bull Theater
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Pivot Arts Announces 5th PIVOT ARTS FESTIVAL
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Stanek & Plumb Lead FAMILY TIES Stage Adaptation in Dayton
Thursday June 1, 2017:
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Opens at Red Bull Theater
Friday June 2, 2017:
2017 STARS IN THE ALLEY
Friday June 2, 2017:
Damiano, Krill, Barrett & More Tapped for DEATHLESS at Goodspeed
Friday June 2, 2017:
DVR Alert: COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs on THE VIEW on ABC
Friday June 2, 2017:
Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Headline FAMILY TIES in Dayton
Friday June 2, 2017:
SPAMILTON Starts Spoofing at New Off-Broadway Home
Friday June 2, 2017:
SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH at Chichester Festival Theatre
Saturday June 3, 2017:
BROADWAY BARES Sizzles in Fire Island Pines Striptease for BC/EFA


