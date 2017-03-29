BWW's On This Day - March 29, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
Figaro! (90210)
The Profane
Sundown, Yellow Moon
Enemy of the People
Who Would Be King
Speech and Debate
Wakey, Wakey
On the Exhale
Murder on the Orient Express
Linda
C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
Bull in a China Shop
The Light Years
My Brilliant Friend
Hamlet
Seventeen
Sousatzka
The Outer Space
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Drunkle Vanya
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
