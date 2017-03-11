BWW's On This Day - March 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Mother Africa
Jitney
Honeymoon in Vegas
Evening at the Talk House
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
The Winter's Tale
Nibbler
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Love's Labour's Lost
Much Ado About Nothing
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
Crackskull Row
The Present
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Come From Away
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
COMING UP: